Two police officers were on Thursday charged for reportedly assaulting a man while he was in custody at a police lock-up in Kingston.

The charges were laid against the woman corporal and district constable when they appeared before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on summonses.

Woman Corporal Karen Cunningham was charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm contrary to common law, while District Constable Brandon Clarke was charged with Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm contrary to Section 20 of the Offences Against the Person Act.

They are to return to court on November 10.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

INDECOM says the cops are accused of assaulting a man while he was in custody at a police lock-up in Kingston.