Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead at home
Cops identify two of the victims killed in Melrose Hill Bypass crash
Increasing STEM learning a national imperative
England reach T20 World Cup semifinals, Australia eliminated
Nike splits with Nets guard Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Violent flare-up triggers curfew in Kingston East
JPS: Planned power outages for November 5 and 6
Cop under probe accused of pulling gun after ‘several drinks at hotel’
Extended opening hours at several health facilities in SERHA region
The police have released the names of two of the people, who were killed in a crash on Melrose High Bypass in Manchester on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as 20-year- old Mona Ann-Forbes and Eugene Dias of a Trelawny address.
The identity of another male, who was also killed in the two-vehicle crash, remains unidentified.
Reports are that at about 11:30 am, a taxi driver was operating a white motor vehicle when it collided with a grey van traveling in the opposite direction on the busy roadway.
Police sources report that eight people were traveling in each vehicle.
Three of the victims from the vehicle that was being used as a taxi later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
Reports are that the other 13 people were taken to a medical facility to undergo checks.
