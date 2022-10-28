Cops investigate video with man claiming to be Rushawn Patterson
Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?
A man’s breast cancer journey: Seven years and three surgeries later
Quick-eyed cops bag another gun in St Andrew
Suspicious action leads to gun find in coal stove
PNP calls for Tufton’s resignation, probe into baby deaths
Neymar to team up with youngsters for Brazil at World Cup
Companies Office establishes anti-money laundering unit
HR for Business: Employee benefits and the multigenerational workforce
Digicel Business is tech partner of Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Social media personality Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend’s body was fished from the sea in St James last week Friday. (Photo: IG)
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The police have launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of a social media interview said to be conducted with a man claiming to be Rushawn Patterson, the person of interest in the case where social media personality Aneka Townsend, otherwise known as Slickianna, was found dead.
Police said the body of 35-year-old Townsend was fished from the sea in Reading, St James on Friday. Investigators said the body was found in a semi-nude state with what appeared to be a wound to the head.
The man in the interview claims that he left the island the same day that the police named him as a person of interest.
The man claimed he fled the island as he feared for his life after getting several death threats.
The police say they are carrying out their own checks following the release of the video on social media.
More From
Lotto scammers correct cops who were accusing them of being robbers
Handgun reportedly seized during incident
A Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized on Primrose Avenue in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew on Wednesday, October 26.
A man was taken into custody in
A licensed firearm holder is one of two men who were charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition at a party in Falmouth, Trelawny on Wednesday, October 26.
Reports from the Falmouth p
October is celebrated as Heritage Month and the Maxfield Park Primary School, at 51 Langard Avenue held its Heritage Day under the theme “Re-igniting greatness through our Heritage” on October 20.