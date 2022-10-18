Jamaican workers embracing modern technology on Canadian farms
Two policemen, who placed themselves in the line of fire to save lives, received the Medal of Honour for Gallantry at the Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards at Kings House on Monday.
The policemen, identified as Sergeant Leon Fisher and Constable Kevin Lewars, were on operation in St James in 2018 when they were involved in a confrontation with one of the parish’s most wanted men.
Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are that Sergeant Fisher, though injured, used his body as a human shield to remove persons from the vicinity, including an 18-month-old baby, while Constable Lewars also used his body as a human shield to escort team members and other individuals from the scene of the incident, during which his helmet and vest were damaged by bullets.
The wanted man was fatally shot during the incident.
The JCF has since congratulated both officers.
The officers were among 221 outstanding Jamaicans recognised at the National Honours and Awards Ceremony on National Heroes Day, October 17.
