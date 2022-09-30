Police released a “most wanted” list on Tuesday to seek the public’s help in locating eight men in connection with offences ranging from murder and attempted murder to weapon-related matters and drug possession.

“The list includes persons either on an arrest warrant or wanted for questioning,” according to a police press release.

Erick Rabsatt is wanted for murder, while Daniel Green Escaria is wanted “for questioning for murder” and Tyrell Emmanuel Samuel is wanted for attempted murder, the list states.

Shamori Callwood and Kevin Tyson are each wanted for firearm-related offences, and Jahsheed Scatliffe is wanted “for questioning for” such offences, according to the list. Kadeem Hodge is wanted for escaping prison after Hurricane Irma, Oceni Frett for importation of drugs, the list states.

Previous info

The list does not provide further details about each case, but police have previously provided information about some of the suspects.

In January, for instance, they announced that they had issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Rabsatt for the Dec. 11, 2021 murder of Jaimez Stoutt inside Crystal’s Nightclub. Since he is allegedly associated with the murder, they said, he poses a risk to those around him. “Persons found sheltering, hiding or harbouring this suspect can also be charged and upon conviction face hefty penalties,” police warned at the time.

In February 2021, police issued a wanted bulletin for Mr. Callwood, who they said is also known as “Savage.” His last known address was Ballast Bay, police said, noting that he was wanted in connection with “a number of firearm-related” incidents including an automatic handgun seizure the previous month.

Mr. Hodge, along with several other inmates, allegedly made a dash for freedom from Her Majesty’s Prison after Hurricane Irma devasted the territory in September 2017.

At the time, the United States native was on remand after being charged in June 2017 with drug offences. In August 2018, then-Police Commissioner Michael Matthews said Mr. Hodge may have made it to the US following his escape.