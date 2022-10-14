Mobile Registration Unit moving security operators into formal sector
Jamaica among countries visited by married swingers for ‘sexploits’
Cops search for ‘male parent’ who attacked, punched schoolgirl
‘Stop washing bloody clothes, locking guns,’ MP tells residents
JPS announces planned power outages for October 14 and 15
Elderly St Elizabeth man gone missing during Sunday church
Netflix sets US$7 monthly price for its ad-supported service
Amid big challenges, Constable Owen Graham finds hope in his new home
Dressed for access: T&T woman drapes in curtain to enter Gov’t office
Talented artist with disability sketches portraits using his mouth
Student assaulted at St Catherine school
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The police are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted a female student on the grounds of a popular high school in the Portmore area of St Catherine.
The man was captured on video punching the schoolgirl to the ground.
Reports are that the man had accompanied a woman to the school to check on a case in which a child in their care was being bullied.
Police in St Catherine South say they are not aware of the exact date the incident occurred but have since launched an investigation into the matter after seeing the video circulating on social media.
Social media users have also reacted and expressed mixed views on the incident. Some argued that as an adult, the man should have acted in a more responsible manner.
“We are aware that cases of bullying on students can trigger concerns among parents, but the matter has to be addressed in a professional manner,” said one social media user.
More From
Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas also among the women nominees
Incident happened in Bog Walk St Catherine
When Constable Owen Graham responded to a call while on duty in December 2019, he had no idea that his life would change forever.
As fate would have it, the vehicle in which the officer was travell
An amazing teenager dubbed the ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ has set a new record for a mind-blowing contortion.
Liberty Barros, 14, completed the world record for the
Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), operators of KFC and Pizza Hut, has pumped $120 million into the renovation and upgrade of the KFC Lower King Street restaurant.
Residents and employees of downtown Ki
The Jamaica Labour Party Councillor whose presence at a ribbon cutting event in Bog Walk, St Catherine triggered an angry reaction from Member of Parliament, for St Catherine North Central, Natalie Ne