Cops searching for schoolgirl last seen near Meadowbrook High
FESCO Ferry ‘destination station’ also a heritage site
Herro hits 10 3-pointers, scores career-high 41 to lead Heat
Jamaica facing a road traffic crisis, says Holness
Single mother gifted with new home in The Spirit of Christmas
Metry Seaga elected PSOJ President
Usain Bolt to receive BBC Lifetime Achievement award
Musician facing murder and illegal possession of firearm, ammo charges
Messi carries the weight of Argentina into World Cup final
Repeat shoppers give Suga Lifestyle Christmas Connection thumbs up
Catherine Reid
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Catherine Reid of Opal Avenue, Kingston 19, who has been missing since Thursday, December 15.
She is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Catherine was last seen about 6pm in the vicinity of Meadowbrook High School in the parish.
Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is a green plaid tunic and a white blouse. All efforts to contact her have proven futile, the police said.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Catherine Reid is asked to contact the Constant Spring police at (876) 924-1421, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
More From
Retired Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday, December 21 at MediaCityUK in Salford.
Bolt, th
The police are searching for criminals who carried out a gun attack on a motor vehicle on Waltham Park Road in Kingston on Wednesday.
Reports are that at about 10:00am, a motorist went to a company
The Cephus’ are having a grand time in and around Jamaica, and while videos of Cardi B and Offset have been circulating around the interwebs; Offset is on The Rock for work.
His wife Cardi B has po
Thirty-nine-year-old Wesley Martin, mechanic of Top Milford Road, St. Ann has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his commu
A man’s run of almost two years, eluding law enforcers, came to an end earlier this month when he was arrested by detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Br
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another male during a dispute in Retreat near Brown’s Town, St Ann on Tuesday.
The deceased is 25-year-old Daniel Codner of Retreat