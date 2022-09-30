Police recorded eight ‘incidents’ involving mentally ill people within the previous month, they said Friday.

Given this upsurge, they are calling for caregivers to seek assistance at the first signs of any behavioural changes in their charges.

In one recent instance, a woman was accused of entering two establishments in Road Town and grabbing patrons’ handbags, according to the Police Information Office. Onlookers assisted in retrieving the handbags, and the woman was taken to the Behavioral Ward of the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital for treatment, police said.

In another incident, a man in dirty clothing swung a bag at a female tourist while she was walking on Main Street, according to the PIO. She fell back, and he tried to continue his assault before being chased away by people in the area, the PIO stated, adding that the tourist received minor bruises to her knee.

Also this month, “a registered mental patient” was seen illegally entering a vessel at Frenchmans Cay, police said. When questioned by police officers, he allegedly responded incoherently, but nothing was removed from the vessel, the PIO stated.

Three days later, however, the same man was reportedly seen pounding the hood of a vehicle while holding the driver at knifepoint, police said. He was apprehended by police officers and taken to the Behavioral Ward, where he was being treated as of Friday, according to the PIO.

Another man was reportedly seen exiting an unlocked vehicle parked in Sea Cows Bay. Police said his unresponsive behaviour led officers to take him to the Behavioral Ward for evaluation. Anyone who sees someone they suspect may harm others is asked to call the police Control Room number, 311.