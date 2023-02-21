News

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway.

Police have recovered nine illegal guns during a series of raids between Carnival Friday and Carnival Monday in several parts of the country.

A statement on Tuesday said four guns were seized between Carnival Sunday and Carnival Monday, 25 people were arrested for various offences and 50 traffic tickets were issued.

North Eastern Division officers also found a loaded pistol on a track at Blackford Street on Carnival Monday.

Five other weapons were seized by police in other unrelated raids.

During Carnival Monday, police from other divisions arrested 25 people for various offences including possession of an offensive weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol, and disorderly behaviour, among other infractions

On Carnival Sunday night. Officers of the Western Division Task Force were alerted that someone had thrown an object out of a car ahead of a road check exercise along the Western Main Road.

They later found a pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

In a similar exercise, officers of the South Western Division officers acting on a tip-off of a vessel arriving at Erin Beach, recovered a backpack which was dumped by a man walking along the beach which had a revolved and three rounds of ammunition. The suspect escaped.

Meanwhile, officers from the Couva Criminal Investigations Department on patrol during J’Ouvert celebration saw a man hiding an object in a bushy area near Market Street and later recovered a pistol loaded with ten rounds. The suspect escaped in the crowd of revellers along the Couva Main Road.