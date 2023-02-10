Because of a recent surge in licence plate thefts, police are urging residents to secure the plates of inoperable vehicles parked along roadsides or in parking lots.

Road Town Chief Inspector Smyrna Brewley said such plates could easily be attached to other vehicles and used to avoid detection while committing crimes.

Ms. Brewley is also advising residents to report missing plates to police as soon as they are detected.

Anyone with information on suspects stealing licence plates from vehicles is urged to call the police Intelligence Unit at 368-9339.