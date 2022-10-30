The fence that was destroyed by the cattle rustlers

In light of repeated attacks on his stock for the past few months, a Corentyne, Berbice, farmer is now contemplating whether he should continue his cattle rearing trade.

The most recent attack was between Thursday evening and Friday morning when two cows were stolen from his pasture at Number 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The farmer, Harrypersaud Anghad, has confirmed that at least 13 heads of cattle were stolen for the year thus far.

However, Devendra Ramnauth, who attends to the animals, made the discovery on Friday morning at about 10:00h.

“They get a gate and so I open the lock and go in. when I go in ah start check the cow and see two missing.”

Cattle farmer Devendra Ramnauth

Ramnauth further stated that there were 30 heads of cattle in that enclosed area.After realising that the animals were missing, he inspected the area during which he saw the fence damaged.

“The wire cut and it cut with something like a pliers and the two cows missing; onto now I can’t find them,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Anghad who has about 250 heads of cattle, said he suspects that it is the same person who keeps taking his animals. He recalled that six heads of cattle were removed from his ranch last month.

“One time they thief three heads of cow, and then the next time they carry away two cows, then they carry six heads cow and now they carry two. I had 186 heads sheep right here at this farm; I have two farms – one here and the other one at the savannah, and all the sheep – 186 heads thief out.” Anghad said that was a few years ago.

“I tell myself that I gon mind back sheep and then I think to myself that if I mind back, they gon thief them out – they thieving too much. I never see nobody get catch, people thief and then it just quiet down. The thieving is now more and more,” he said.

According to the farmer, he would appreciate it if the Police can be more active in those areas that are linked to the backlands. He said he has contemplated selling his animals but it is very hard for him to give up his passion, even at 82.

Anghad said he once had over 1000 heads of cattle but now he is down to less than a quarter of that number.

“One time they kill three of them and left the head and guts and carry away the carcass. That is about four months ago and a month ago they thief six heads – cut the wire and carry away the cows; some of them were pregnant.”

When contacted, Police Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus, who met with cattle farmers on Saturday at Number 63 Village, explained that the Police have been patrolling the backlands with horses.

He pointed out that they were able to track down a group of cattle rustlers who tried to escape by crossing the Berbice River. As such, four of them were caught in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) with the loot.