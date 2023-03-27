53-y-o taxi driver shot during argument with off-duty cop
Reggae Boyz crash out of Concacaf Nations League, draw 2-2 with Mexico
Jamaican Abdullah el-Faisal sentenced to 18 years in US terrorism case
Correctional officer and teenager gunned down in St Mary attack
WATCH: Holness says he does not wish to import skilled labour
Hanover man fatally shot during confrontation with cops at wake
South Africa beat West Indies in record-breaking T20 thriller
Man shot dead in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew
Some gory details of how a cousin killed another amid property dispute
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Giovanni Higgins (left) and Nathan Segree.
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A correctional officer and a teenager were reportedly shot and killed at a football field in Highgate, St Mary on Sunday evening.
The deceased are 16-year-old Nathan Segree, alias ‘Pazzy’, a student of Guy’s Hill High School, and 22-year-old Giovanni Higgins, alias ‘Marcus’, a correctional officer, both of Capture Land, Highgate, St Mary.
Preliminary reports reaching Loop News are that about 6:30 pm, Segree and Higgins were among persons at the football field in the area when a motorcar was driven to the location.
Further reports are that armed men alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting both persons before fleeing the scene.
Segree and Higgins were assisted to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing into the development.
More From
Tina Clayton proves too good for Briana Williams over 200m
The Westmoreland police have identified the woman who was fatally shot during an attack at a wedding reception at a hotel complex in Negril on Saturday evening.
She has been identified as 31-year-o
CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — New West Indies captain Rovman Powell launched five sixes in his 43 not out from 18 balls to lead his team to victory in a rain-shortened first Twenty20 game against Sou
Fifty-nine-year-old George Kellier, a labourer of Prospect district, Green Island, Hanover, succumbed to injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision in the parish on Saturday, March 25.
Repo
Judge orders convict to serve minimum 29 years in prison
This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the characterisation of Opposition Leader Mark Golding as “Massa Mark” by Finance Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, which has l