A correctional officer has been charged with murder stemming from the death of an inmate, Darron Brown, while in custody at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston on July 4, 2020.

Thirty-four-year-old Andre Morris was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

Reports are that Morris, along with another officer, inflicted several blows to Brown, resulting in his death.

A file was prepared and sent to the ODP, and the ruling was subsequently returned for Morris to be charged.

An arrest warrant was executed on him on Thursday, March 16. He was immediately placed before the court, and was granted bail.

Morris is to return to the St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, May 16.