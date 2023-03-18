Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘I died in the DR’: Spice shares details of health ordeal

Behind the Feathers: Yard Mas designer Dania talks inclusivity

Gun, ammo seizure after cops target suspicious individual in St Andrew

Ronaldo included on Mart?nez’s first squad for Portugal

Farmers look forward to sales boost from coffee festival

WATCH: Spice not pregnant, celebrates ‘new life’ after health scare

Loop Lens: Xodus Carnival gets sweeter and sweeter!

Correctional officer charged with murder re inmate’s death in custody

Coming soon: Reese’s Cups, chocolate bars made from plants

Alleged robbers slapped with multiple charges in Portland

Saturday Mar 18

20?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

The entrance to the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A correctional officer has been charged with murder stemming from the death of an inmate, Darron Brown, while in custody at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston on July 4, 2020.

Thirty-four-year-old Andre Morris was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

Reports are that Morris, along with another officer, inflicted several blows to Brown, resulting in his death.

A file was prepared and sent to the ODP, and the ruling was subsequently returned for Morris to be charged.

An arrest warrant was executed on him on Thursday, March 16. He was immediately placed before the court, and was granted bail.

Morris is to return to the St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, May 16.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

‘I died in the DR’: Spice shares details of health ordeal

Carnival

Behind the Feathers: Yard Mas designer Dania talks inclusivity

Jamaica News

Gun, ammo seizure after cops target suspicious individual in St Andrew

More From

Jamaica News

Man dead, another in custody after two rounds of fighting in St Mary

A fight between two men in Highgate, St Mary on Thursday morning, only hours after a similar altercation between them was quelled by residents, resulted in the death one of the men.

Residents ident

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to open season in Botswana

Multiple Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will seek a strong start to her season when she races at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, this year’s second World Athletics Continental Tour

Jamaica News

Taxi operator shot dead on Washington Boulevard, Kingston

A taxi operator was attacked and shot dead on Washington Boulevard, St Andrew on Thursday.

Reports are that the taxi operator identified as Courtney Campbell of a Seaview Gardens address was travel

Jamaica News

Some of Ja’s most dangerous men attempted jailbreak at 100 Man Station

Officers at the Greater Portmore Police Station better known as 100 Man Police Station on Wednesday night thwarted an attempt by detainees to escape custody.

It is said that nine of Kingston, St An

Jamaica News

National minimum wage moving to $13,000 per week from June 1

Jamaica’s national minimum wage is to be increased by 44 per cent from $9,000 to $13,000 per 40-hour workweek, effective June 1.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness as he wra

Jamaica News

Tuition fees removed from HEART programmes up to Level 4 – Holness

The Government has removed the requirement for tuition fees on all programmes offered by the HEART NSTA-Trust up to Level 4.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Andrew Holnes du

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR