Authorities in the Netherlands confirmed to Loop today that, following a pro-forma hearing yesterday (November 1), a judge ruled to keep Jah Cure in detention.

As a result of the ruling, Jah Cure (whose real name is Siccature Alock), will continue serving a six-year sentence in the Netherlands for attempted manslaughter.

Unhappy that the court did not find Jah Cure guilty of attempted murder (and only attempted manslaughter), Netherlands’ authorities said previously that they “lodged an appeal to the Court of Appeal” to challenge “the acquittal for attempted murder.”

Regarding the next court hearing, the authorities in the Netherlands revealed that “There’s another pro forma hearing planned for January 24th, 2023, while the case is being prepared for the actual trial.”

As to where Jah Cure is being held up during this time and the conditions of the facility, a representative from the authorities in the Netherlands said: “Due to privacy law I cannot disclose any information on the representation of the suspect or the specific facility/location where the suspect is incarcerated.”