Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Dutch court continues Jah Cure’s incarceration, trial likely for 2023

Consultation period extended for proposed Seabird Conservation Plan

Two men arrested in North Side for suspected cocaine

Police investigate armed robbery in East End

Details of contract award to EIA consultant for East West Arterial

WORC and Immigration Appeals Tribunal facing another court challenge

Call for names of seafarers extended through November 4

TS watch lifted, potential flooding expected in coming days

NCB granted ‘Category A’ banking license in the Cayman Islands

Man accused of pointing an imitation gun at police officer charged

Wednesday Nov 02

29?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

44 minutes ago

Jah Cure

(Photo credit: Instagram)

Authorities in the Netherlands confirmed to Loop today that, following a pro-forma hearing yesterday (November 1), a judge ruled to keep Jah Cure in detention.

As a result of the ruling, Jah Cure (whose real name is Siccature Alock), will continue serving a six-year sentence in the Netherlands for attempted manslaughter.

Unhappy that the court did not find Jah Cure guilty of attempted murder (and only attempted manslaughter), Netherlands’ authorities said previously that they “lodged an appeal to the Court of Appeal” to challenge “the acquittal for attempted murder.”

Regarding the next court hearing, the authorities in the Netherlands revealed that “There’s another pro forma hearing planned for January 24th, 2023, while the case is being prepared for the actual trial.”

As to where Jah Cure is being held up during this time and the conditions of the facility, a representative from the authorities in the Netherlands said: “Due to privacy law I cannot disclose any information on the representation of the suspect or the specific facility/location where the suspect is incarcerated.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Dutch court continues Jah Cure’s incarceration, trial likely for 2023

Entertainment

Winston Duke, Sheryl Lee Ralph to appear in Savage X Fenty show

Environment

Tropical Storm Lisa upgraded to a hurricane

More From

Caribbean News

Bermuda, Cayman Islands & Montserrat added to Russia’s unfriendly list

Russia added Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos Islands to its list of unfriendly states on Sunday.

In a statement, the Russian Government said that it added 11 British Overs

Cayman News

Details of contract award to EIA consultant for East West Arterial

Public consultation process to take place to comply with the NCC Directive

Cayman News

NRA considering publication of compensation claims on its website

Consistent with its desire for ongoing transparency, the National Roads Authority (“NRA”) is considering the publication of active, live claims for compensation on its website.

As to how muc

Cayman News

Man viciously attacks victim outside bar, but serves no jail time

Court says suspended sentence more appropriate to enable restitution to the victim

Cayman News

WORC and Immigration Appeals Tribunal facing another court challenge

A notice of a motion was filed in Court on August 12, 2022 requesting that the decisions of the director of Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) and the Immigration Appeals Tribunal (

Cayman News

Call for names of seafarers extended through November 4

Celebrate Cayman has extended their open call for names to be added to the National Seafarers’ Registry until this Friday, November 4.

Former seafarers or their loved ones are encouraged to add th

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR