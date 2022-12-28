Home Caribbean Antigua & Barbuda Court grants interim declaration regarding selection of Rawdon Turner as ABLP candidate Court grants interim declaration regarding selection of Rawdon Turner as ABLP candidate By - December 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COURT ORDER in favour of Asot Michael LETTER: Weston Invokes Slavery to Justify the Antigua Airways Fiasco! Alarmed Government official is ready to share names of hundreds of Africans landed here – as a precaution