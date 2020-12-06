Four Thousand Members Of Shincheonji Church Of Jesus Donate Plasma For The Third Time

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Sun. Dec. 6, 2020: Nearly 4,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus who have recovered from COVID-19 are participating in a large plasma donation drive, which began on November 16th and will run through Dec. 11, 2020.

Seventeen hundred (1,700) members are returning donors, as they donated their plasma in the previous two large drives which took place in July and September. This plasma donation campaign, spearheaded by Shincheonji’s head pastor Man Hee Lee, is for the purpose of developing plasma treatment.

“It is necessary to quickly develop plasma treatment through group plasma donation, in the current absence of an effective treatment in the midst of the continuous occurrence of COVID-19 at home and abroad,” said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, an international church based in South Korea, had already conducted two group plasma donation drives in July and September. A total of 2,030 people participated in those plasma donations so far, and about 1,700 among them are members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Three hundred and twelve (312) people participated at least twice.

“We are grateful for the active participation of Shincheonji, and for the cooperation of the City of Daegu and the Korean Red Cross,” said Kwon Joon-wook, Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters’ Deputy Director.

The third group plasma donation is taking place at the Indoor Stadium of Daegu Athletics Center in South Korea, with volunteers in place to assure a smooth operation.

As South Korea has been lifting COVID-19 shutdown orders for church facilities in various regions, a member of Shincheonji Church says that “every Shincheonji church in South Korea plans to continue having services online until the COVID-19 situation becomes stable, whether or not the orders for facility shutdown and ban on gathering are lifted, to ensure our congregation members are protected and for the sake of health and safety of our communities.”

Across The World





Members of Shincheonji across the world have held similar blood and plasma donation drives within their localities. The church is encouraging members to participate in the drives for the same purpose of furthering plasma research and developing a treatment. Shincheonji has partnered with top hospitals worldwide to spread awareness and educate their communities on the need for plasma and blood donations, especially since the percentage of donations had decreased during the pandemic.

A member of Shincheonji said that participating in plasma donations are “the most valuable thing we can do [as people who have recovered from COVID]” and that Shincheonji members have “realized that the power to overcome COVID-19 is tolerance, love, and unity.”

The upcoming drive runs through December 11, 2020.