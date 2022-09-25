– Advertisement –

On Friday September 23, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received a report of a total of 106 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed from Sunday September 18, 2022 to Thursday September 22, 2022.

This is from a total of 508 samples, of which 487 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 21 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from September 17, 2022 to September 21, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 21% of all the samples processed on these dates.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29, 408.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 106 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 150.

Currently, there are eight positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

Vaccination continues to take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

