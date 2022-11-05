– Advertisement –

Today Friday November 4, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 16 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Tuesday October 29, 2022 to Thursday November 3, 2022.

This is from a total of 647 samples collected from October 28, 2022 to November 3, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 2.47% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29,670.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 20 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 12. Currently, there are 2 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number of COVID -19 deaths in country is 305.

COVID -19 death #305 is a 54-year-old male from the Castries district.

This death occurred on October 29, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of this individual.

Vaccination continues at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

