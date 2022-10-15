– Advertisement –

On Friday October 14, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reported a total of 49 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Saturday October 8, 2022 to Thursday October 13, 2022.

This is from a total of 652 samples collected from October 5, 2022 to October11, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 7.5% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29 ,599.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 71 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

– Advertisement –

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 27. Currently, there are two positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 303.

COVID-19 death #303 is a 78-year-old female from the Castries district. This death occurred on September 29, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals.

Vaccination continues at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs/SLT

– Advertisement –