Today Friday December 9, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 10 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Thursday December 1, 2022 to Thursday December 8, 2022.

This is from a total of 426 samples collected from December 1, 2022 to December 8, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 2.34% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29,736.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 13 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 10. Currently, there are 2 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital of which 1 is severely ill.

Vaccination continues at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

