Cow itch forces closure of Gordon Greenidge Primary
The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training advises that the Gordon Greenidge School at Upper Rock Dundo, St James, will be closed, today, Thursday, February 9.
This is to allow for remedial work to be carried out around the school to remove the cow itch, which has been affecting the school from yesterday.
Teachers and students will be operating online.
It is expected that face-to-face classes will resume on Friday, February 10.