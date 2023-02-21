Cow itch forces two schools in Christ Church to transition to online
2 hrs ago
The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has taken the decision to close the plants of two schools due to the effects of cow itch in the area.
The Ministry today, February 20, informed staff, parents and guardians of the Blackman & Gollop Primary and the Thelma Berry Nursery Schools that classes for these two schools will be conducted online for the next two days, Tuesday, February 21, and Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
The Ministry of Education is aware that the cow itch plant is causing discomfort at several of our schools. The Ministry of Education is working with several entities to have the affected areas cleared and foliage removed.