Cow itch is impacting residents in St David’s, Christ Church in different ways or not at all.

Loop News visited the area today, February 22, 2023, and interviewed some persons in the closer environs of the field where the cow itch pods are growing and blooming.

Dawn Gollop told us that she is affected by the cow itch on certain days when she ventures into the front garden. Dawn’s house is right by the roadside and her front garden faces the road and the field of concern.

She was at the side of her home watering her plants today and told us, “Does it affect me? Well, if I come outside, yes. If I’m in the front dealing with the garden? Yes. If we have the windows open, it would come in inside.”

Asked if there is a particular time of year when the cow itch bothers her and those in her home most; Dawn said “all this week it has been a problem, and some of last week.”

But she confessed that she did not realise it was a problem for others currently, until she heard and read the news reports that the neighbouring Thelma Berry Nursery School had been closed because of the cow itch. Across the pasture, the Blackman and Gollop School was also very quiet like a ghost town as those students too were shifted to online and the plant closed. Both school compounds were closed on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Speaking to how the cow itch affects her and how she treats to it, Dawn said, “It makes me itch, but I try not to scratch. I bathe. After that, I used Amens powder too. That keeps it cool.”

I’m not directly affected by it

Dawn’s sister, who preferred to speak off the record, shared that on learning the school had been closed, she remembered noticing bobcat tractors out in the field pushing away stuff on Saturday, February 18, 2023. But since learning the schools had been closed due to the cow itch, she confessed she journeyed out to investigate carefully. She took pictures that confirmed, there is indeed cow itch in the pasture. “I knew what it looks like, kind of like tamarinds but with a fuzz and when the seeds burst, I guess that’s how the wind carries it.” Luckily she completed her adventure successfully and without any itchy consequences.

Both sisters said that when the winds are high though, they keep the front windows closed to prevent the cow itch from blowing in. And Dawn said, “This week the winds have been exceptionally high too.”

Another neighbor, whose house is setback from the roadside, was out in his verandah chilling. He said that he is unaffected by the cow itch. He said, “Umm, only lately I’ve heard of it. I’m not directly affected by it.” Loop commented on his closed windows and shut-up home, but he quickly clarified, this isn’t a norm. “I usually open the windows and stuff and I don’t have an issue.”