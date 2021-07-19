By NAN Staff Writer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Mon. July 19, 2021: New York’s Public Advocate, Caribbean American Jumaane Williams, is now officially off the market.

Williams married lobbyist India Sneed on Thursday, July 15th at a wedding that drew the who’s who of NYC’s politics, including current Mayor Bill De Blasio and the next potential mayor, Eric Adams as well as State Attorney General.



Photos seen of the wedding by News Americas showed the newly-wed couple celebrating in clear Caribbean style with Caribbean music, including soca, at the W Loft in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Williams is the son of Grenadian immigrants while Sneed’s parents are Jamaicans. She is now a lobbyist with Greenberg Traurig but previously worked for the mayor and in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The couple reportedly invited guests to attend the receptions in two shifts — 6:30 p.m. and 8:30. p.m. to respect COVID-19- protocols.

Williams, 45, is reportedly eyeing a run for governor. His parents, Greg and Patricia Williams, are from St. Andrew, Grenada. His father was a footballer and cricketer who represented the students of Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS) before moving to the U.S. to study medicine.

He is an alumnus of Brooklyn Technical High School and Brooklyn College, from which he received a B.A. in political science in 2001 and an M.A. in urban policy and administration in 2005. Williams was diagnosed with Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Tourette syndrome as a child and has been an outspoken advocate for people living with those conditions.