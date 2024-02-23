News Americas, GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Fri. February 23, 2024: As the countdown to the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Men’s World Cup cricket season begins, Visit Lauderdale marked the 99-day countdown today, Feb. 23rd, with the unveiling of a massive 400-pound, 8-foot tall replica of the ICC T20 World Cup cricket ball at Las Olas Oceanside Park, Fort Lauderdale.

L-R: Lauderhill Vice Mayor Lawrence Martin; Lauderhill Commissioner Melissa Dunn; Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers; USA Cricket Vice Captain Aaron Jones USA; Lauderhill Commissioner Denise Grant and Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston. (Visit Lauderdale image)

Broward County Mayor Nan Rich expressed excitement about hosting the World Cup, emphasizing the significance of bringing such a major event to the U.S. for the first time. “Hosting the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup is a moment of pride for our cricket stadium and Broward County,” said Mayor Rich.

Large cricket ball on display ahead of June ICC Cricket Tourney, (Visit Lauderdale image)

This event is historic as it’s the first time World Cup cricket matches will be played on U.S. soil, expected to attract over 45,000 visitors.

“Broward County lives by ‘Everyone Under the Sun,’ and the World Cup is a perfect embodiment of our inclusive spirit,” commented Broward County Commissioner, Hazelle Rogers. “We’re excited to offer a memorable event that celebrates cultural diversity and sportsmanship.”

Before settling at Broward County Stadium, the venue for June’s matches, the giant cricket ball will visit key spots across Greater Fort Lauderdale, offering an augmented reality experience for fans.

The tournament will feature 55 matches, including 16 in the U.S. and four at Broward County Stadium, highlighting matches between Sri Lanka and Nepal, the USA and Ireland, India and Canada, and Pakistan and Ireland.

The ICC T20 World Cup will consist of 55 matches, with 16 played in the U.S., and four at Broward County Stadium:

Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Sri Lanka vs. Nepal

Friday, June 14, 2024: USA vs. Ireland

Saturday, June 15, 2024: India vs. Canada

Sunday, June 16, 2024: Pakistan vs. Ireland

“It is an honor to be chosen as one of the locations in the United States to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will welcome teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia, East Asia, the Pacific, and Europe. Since the Broward County Stadium was the first ICC-sanctioned stadium in the U.S., we’re proud to see it thrive as a place where champions practice and play to win,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale.

For ticket information and more details on the ICC Cricket T20 Men’s World Cup, enthusiasts are encouraged to visit VisitLauderdale.com