With 99 days to the prestigious ICC T20 Men's World Cup, Greater Fort Lauderdale is wasting no time as it counts down to the world class matches at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, FL.

Broward County will host 4 ICC 2024 Cricket Matches.

To mark the countdown, a massive 400-pound, 8-foot tall ICC T20 World Cup cricket ball replica will be showcased at Las Olas Oceanside Park, Fort Lauderdale, tomorrow, Friday, February 23, 2024, from 2 to 3 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet USA Cricket Vice Captain Aaron Jones and Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers, and even interact with the oversized cricket ball, before it moves to the Broward County Stadium, the venue for the June matches.

This June marks the first time World Cup matches for the world’s second most-watched sport will be played in the United States, and Fort Lauderdale and Broward is anticipating over 45,000 visitors to the area.

“Hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a significant honor, especially since Broward County Stadium is the first ICC-sanctioned stadium in the U.S. We’re excited to showcase it as a premier venue for international cricket,” stated Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale.

The ICC T20 World Cup will feature 55 matches, including 16 in the U.S. and four at the Broward County Stadium as follows:

June 11, 2024: Sri Lanka vs. Nepal

June 14, 2024: USA vs. Ireland

June 15, 2024: India vs. Canada

June 16, 2024: Pakistan vs. Ireland

For more details on the ICC Cricket T20 Men's World Cup and ticket information visit VisitLauderdale.com.