Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Criminals break into Clarendon basic school; steals stove other items

Man who killed woman and her sons slapped with multiple life sentences

Wolves move out of EPL drop zone and leave Forest bottom

Man United player Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Macys.com

Social Stock Exchange donates funds to Education Ministry and 2 NGOS

3 people injured as car overturns on Hope Road

Alexa’s Secret the one to beat in Titania Trophy

Jamaican woman shot dead in The Bahamas

Leicester move off the bottom of EPL after Palace draw

Andre Blake nominated for 2022 MLS Save of the Year and MVP

Saturday Oct 15

26?C
Jamaica News

Attack has left scores of kids, teachers devastated

Loop News

56 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Criminals broke into a basic school in Clarendon and stole bags of cement, utensils, and a stove that is used to prepare meals for the children at the educational institution.

Uphell Purcell, councillor for York Town division said the incident has left educators of the Ebony Park Basic School devastated.

Reports are that the incident took place between Wednesday and Friday.

“This is more than shame and disgrace,” said Purcell on Saturday after hearing news about the attack.

He has since made a call for citizens in and around the parish to come together to help the authorities to locate and apprehend persons who are responsible for the act.

Purcell said the school administrators are already doing their best to make ends meet and such an act is expected to create a setback.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Criminals break into Clarendon basic school; steals stove other items

Jamaica News

Man who killed woman and her sons slapped with multiple life sentences

Sport

Wolves move out of EPL drop zone and leave Forest bottom

More From

Jamaica News

12-y-o girl gone missing after leaving home in St Andrew for school

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Carissa Woodhouse of Seaview Garden, St Andrew, who has been missing since Wednesday, October 12.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is ab

Sport

Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson nominated for World Athlete of the Year

Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas also among the women nominees

Jamaica News

Cops search for ‘male parent’ who attacked, punched schoolgirl

The police are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted a female student on the grounds of a popular high school in the Portmore area of St Catherine.

The man was captured on video punching the

World News

A must see! ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ sets new world record

An amazing teenager dubbed the ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ has set a new record for a mind-blowing contortion.

Liberty Barros, 14, completed the world record for the

Lifestyle

Jamaica among countries visited by married swingers for ‘sexploits’

Partners go on ‘swinging resort holidays’ in Caribbean island and Mexico

Sport

Shanice Beckford balances personal life and a booming career

Two months after winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as part of Jamaica’s netball team, Shanice Beckford is still on quite an emotional high.

“I can’t explain the feelin

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR