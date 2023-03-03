An additional amount of $100 million has been allocated by the Government to implement measures to alleviate worsening drought conditions across the island.

The funds are to be used to truck water mainly to rural areas of the island, though some urban areas could benefit if the need persists.

Parishes such as St Thomas and Clarendon are among the areas being mostly impacted by the current meteorological drought.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement while declaring that the current drought is at a “crisis” level.

In his remarks at a press conference on Friday at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Holness said the meteorological drought is different from the hydrological drought which involves a focus on flows into rivers and aquifers.

“We’re not yet at that point, so we’re not experiencing a hydrological drought. However, the starting point of that is when your rainfall is persistently low,” he said.

“So… a meteorological drought will cause you to have, if it persists, a hydrological drought situation,” the prime minister stated.

“So, the situation is of concern, but it is not one in which I would say we should panic, but we are being proactive, we are preparing the country, and we are trying to bring our citizens into the understanding of the changes that are taking place in our climate,” he added.

According to Holness, there has been a noticeable drop in the country’s rainfall from October last year, and “it has since worsened”.

In November, for example, the country had 62 per cent of its 30-year average for rainfall, while in December, it declined to 47 per cent of the 30-year rainfall average.

For January, Holness said the rainfall average fell to 32 per cent, while the figure for February is now being calculated.

“Preliminary analysis is showing that we will probably be below 30 per cent. So, we are, from a meteorological standpoint, a rainfall standpoint, we are in a crisis,” Holness declared.