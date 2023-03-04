Today, March 3, Cayman’s Jillian Crooks is entering the third day of competition at the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series, which takes place from March 1 to March 4 at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Day one, which covered the Women’s 1500m Freestyle and did not list Crooks in the event, was won by Katie Grimes with a time of 15:56.27. Bella Sims was second with a time of 16:19.29, according to USA Swimming which sanctioned the event.

Day two, however, did list Crooks in two events: the Heats for the Women’s 100m Freestyle and the Women’s 50m Backstroke.

Swimming in lane 9 in Heat 4 of the Women’s 100m Freestyle, Crooks clocked a time of 56.78. With this performance, Crooks chased faster swimmers Simone Manuel, Natalie Hinds, and Gabby Deloof, who won first, second and third places in Heat 4 and whose times were all below 56.

On to the Women’s 100m Freestyle finals, Crooks was listed as a “reserve” with her qualifying time of 56.78, along with Aspen Gersper. Abby Weitzeil eventually won the A finals with a time of 53.38.

Next was the Heat for the Women’s 50m Backstroke, where Crooks swam in Heat 2. Although she finished fifth in Heat 2 with a time of 30.00, she set a “personal best time,” according to her post on her Facebook page.

She improved her heat time by four-tenths of a second in the B Finals of the Women’s 50m Backstroke by recording a time of 29.56 (“besting” her personal best time).

The time put her in second place in the B Finals of the Women’s 50m Backstroke, just behind Julia Podkoscielny, who clocked 29.47.

Today, March 3, Crooks is listed to compete in the following races:

Heat 3 of the Women’s 200m FreestyleHeat 4 of the Women’s 50m ButterflyHeat 2 of the Women’s 200m Backstroke

The heats can be watched live on YouTube using the below link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlGnDCNEJUI