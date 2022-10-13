A joint operation between personnel from the St Elizabeth and Manchester police divisions in search of wanted persons resulted in the capture of a man who has been linked to a number of robberies in St Elizabeth.

The operation was conducted in New Building district, St Elizabeth on Tuesday, October 11.

Reports are that about 3am, the joint team conducted a targeted raid, during which the suspect was found.

In a release, the police said partnerships between police divisions and citizens in general continue to reap success in the fight against crime, as law enforcers seek to apprehend wanted persons, displace criminal elements, and disrupt their activities.

The suspect is to be questioned with a view of charges being proffering against him.

In the meantime, the police said residents of St Elizabeth are urged be vigilant and bring to their attention suspicious persons and activities.

The police said persons can make reports to the Black River police at 876-965-2232, 876-965-2026, the police 119 emergency number, or Crime Stop at 311.