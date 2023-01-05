Cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants stranded off Florida coast Loop Barbados
SVG PM Dr Gonsalves get second highest honour from Guyana’s Pres Ali
Homework Hub, more Women’s empowering courses on books for YWCA
Police investigating fatal accident at Warrens
Sagicor helps to improve literacy at Gordon Greenidge Primary
Two Barbadian coaches in T&T for A-License coaching course
Road works begin along Errol Barrow section of the ABC Highway
The Shantal Show creates a space for Bajan talent
Cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants stranded off Florida coast
Agriculture CEO reports 2022 as a hard year for farmers
Cruise Ship Rescues Cuban Migrants Stranded Off Florida Coast-Source-Newsflare
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A cruise ship picked up a group of stranded Cuban migrants off Florida’s south coast on January 2.
Fernando Lossada, who was on the Celebrity Beyond, filmed as the 19 migrants in a makeshift boat made from styrofoam and wood edged closer.
The crew safely brought the migrants aboard and waited for the US Coast Guard to pick them up.
The vessel was returning from Cuba to Fort Lauderdale.