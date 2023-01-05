Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants stranded off Florida coast

Cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants stranded off Florida coast

19 migrants in a makeshift boat made from styrofoam and wood

Cruise Ship Rescues Cuban Migrants Stranded Off Florida Coast-Source-Newsflare

A cruise ship picked up a group of stranded Cuban migrants off Florida’s south coast on January 2.

Fernando Lossada, who was on the Celebrity Beyond, filmed as the 19 migrants in a makeshift boat made from styrofoam and wood edged closer.

The crew safely brought the migrants aboard and waited for the US Coast Guard to pick them up.

The vessel was returning from Cuba to Fort Lauderdale.

