News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Mar. 9, 2026: Cuba has expressed deep regret over Jamaica’s decision to terminate decades-long medical cooperation between the two Caribbean nations, saying the move reflects pressure from the United States rather than the health needs of the region.

FLASHBACK – In 2010, 140 members of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disasters and Serious Epidemics left for Jamaica to join this country’s fight against SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In a statement issued March 6, Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Jamaica’s Foreign Ministry formally notified Cuban officials on March 4 of the unilateral decision to end the bilateral health cooperation agreement that has linked the two countries for decades.

“With this action, the government of Jamaica yields to the pressures of the government of the United States,” the Cuban statement said, adding that Washington “is not concerned about the health needs of the Caribbean brothers.”

The decision will lead to the withdrawal of Cuba’s medical brigade from Jamaica, which currently includes 277 healthcare professionals working across the island.

A Longstanding Caribbean Partnership

Cuba noted that over the past 30 years more than 4,700 Cuban medical collaborators have served in Jamaica, providing healthcare support in hospitals, clinics, and rural communities.

According to Cuban officials, the program has produced significant outcomes:

• More than 8.1 million patients treated

• 74,302 surgeries performed

• 7,170 births attended

• Over 90,000 lives saved

Through the Operation Miracle program, launched in Jamaica in 2010, Cuban doctors also helped restore or improve the vision of nearly 25,000 Jamaicans.

The Cuban government said its medical professionals have also supported disease prevention programs, malaria control, and COVID-19 response efforts across the island.

Regional Ripple Effects

Jamaica’s decision comes as several Caribbean and Latin American governments face mounting U.S. pressure to end or modify medical cooperation agreements with Cuba. In a statement, Jamaica said it has taken the decision after the two sides were unable to “agree on the terms and conditions of a new technical cooperation arrangement, following the expiration of the previous agreement in February 2023.”

Cuban medical professionals have been serving in various public health facilities across the island, and Jamaicans have benefited notably from the eye care programme as well as the general care by nurses and doctors.

The Government of Jamaica has expressed its sincere appreciation to the Government of Cuba for its significant contribution to the health sector in Jamaica.

In recent months, countries including Guyana, The Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Honduras, and Guatemala have either ended or phased out similar arrangements.

U.S. officials have argued that Cuba’s medical missions exploit healthcare workers by taking a portion of their salaries and restricting their freedom of movement.

However, many Caribbean governments have long viewed the programs as essential to maintaining healthcare services in small island states where shortages of doctors and specialists are common.

Cuba’s Response

Cuba said its doctors will leave Jamaica “with the satisfaction of a duty fulfilled” but reaffirmed its commitment to solidarity with Caribbean nations.

“The Jamaican people will always be able to count on the selfless cooperation of Cuba,” the statement said.

The departure of the Cuban Medical Brigade could create new pressure on Jamaica’s healthcare system, particularly in rural areas where foreign medical support has historically filled staffing gaps.

For the wider Caribbean, the move highlights the growing geopolitical tension shaping health cooperation across the region. Jamaican American actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph joined the conversation surrounding the discontinuation of the Cuban Medical Brigade program by asking on social media: “Will America now send the doctors so badly needed in Jamaica?.”

