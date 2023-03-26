Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Governor says media incorrect that tensions set off a chain of events

CUC suing two people for unpaid electricity bills

Bryan hosts GOH dinner for Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee

Work commences on new Old Man Bay Dock in North Side

Government monitoring Sargassum blooms

Jordan Crooks wins NCAA Men 50 Yard Freestyle

Changes to Health Insurance Commission

PR applicant appealing decision to refuse permanent residency

Unlocked cars targetted in recent increase of thefts from vehicles

Commentary: no confidence motion could destabilize Govt and economy

Sunday Mar 26

26?C
Cayman News
Loop News

21 hrs ago

According to a plaint filed with the Summary Court on March 22, 2023, CUC is suing two men, one of Moxam Road, George Town, and the other of West End Cayman Brac, for alleged non-payment of CUC bills.

The complaint says that the men entered into a Customer Service Application dated October 2, 2020, whereby CUC agreed to supply electricity to the property where the men were staying.

The complaint noted that “In breach of the Agreement, the Defendants failed to pay the invoices as and when due.”

CUC then attempted to serve a Formal Demand Letter dated June 23, 2022, on one of the gentlemen, however, CUC learned that he was in prison. Another Demand Letter dated September 2, 2022, was therefore sent to the second man requesting payment of the full outstanding balance of CI$2,309.20.

The second man allegedly failed to comply with the Demand Letter, and CUC says it has suffered loss and damage as a result.

CUC is now seeking to recover the outstanding amount plus interest.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Honduras establishes ties with China after Taiwan break

World News

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

Sport

Winning debut for De la Fuente as Spain beat Norway 3-0

More From

Cayman News

Governor says media incorrect that tensions set off a chain of events

The Governor pointed to issues he raised in Cabinet about amendments to the Gambling Act and Anti-Corruption Act that concerned him

Lifestyle

7 tips when travelling alone as a woman

Travelling is an exciting and enriching experience that allows you to explore new cultures, try new foods, and meet new people. For many, travelling alone can be an empowering and liberating experienc

Cayman News

Work commences on new Old Man Bay Dock in North Side

The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure said that work has commenced on the new Old Man Bay Dock in North Side and is forecasted to be completed by August 2023.

The two ph

Cayman News

CUC suing two people for unpaid electricity bills

According to a plaint filed with the Summary Court on March 22, 2023, CUC is suing two men, one of Moxam Road, George Town, and the other of West End Cayman Brac, for alleged non-payment of CUC bills.

Cayman News

Bryan hosts GOH dinner for Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee

At a dinner at Grand Old House last night, March 24, the Hon. Minister Kenneth Bryan and the Ministry of Tourism honored past and present Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee members for their

Cayman News

Jordan Crooks wins NCAA Men 50 Yard Freestyle

Cayman’s Jordan Crooks continues to produce great results overseas as he competes in the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming championships being held from March 22 to 25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Cent

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR