Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC) is hosting 11 students for its annual summer programme, comprised of eight university students and three high school students.

According to CUC, the students have been assigned to various departments within CUC based on their career interests. These include Customer Services, Regulatory and Sustainability and Electrical Maintenance.

During this time, the students will gain valuable work experience in either the Administration Building or the North Sound Road Power Plant, which will accelerate their personal and professional development.

The programme includes bi-weekly “Lunch and Learn Sessions” designed to teach students about CUC, its operations and industry-related topics.

Students will also have the opportunity to network with business executives who will share their expertise at this year’s information sessions, which will focus on CUC’s history, the environment and renewable energy.

Aliyah Myers, a 2021 CUC scholarship recipient and a student at Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada who is working with the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) and Regulatory & Sustainability Departments stated, “I chose to intern with CUC because of how the Company incorporates sustainability into its business practices and the avenues it provides for students who are interested in environmental management, renewable energy, and sustainability. This internship has allowed me to learn from industry leaders in the Cayman Islands and has helped me to develop the confidence and competence required for environmental research and campaigns.”

Tazmar Dawkins, another 2021 CUC scholarship recipient, a student at the Milwaukee School of Engineering University in the United States and a returning intern with the Production Maintenance Department said, “My time at CUC so far has been awesome. This is my second year as an intern at CUC and fitting back in was seamless. The employees in the Production Maintenance Department are extremely supportive and take every opportunity to get me involved in their daily activities. They continue to encourage my academic endeavours. This internship is an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience. Every day provides a new learning experience.”

At the end of the internship on August 20, students will be required to present the knowledge they gained in a final report and PowerPoint Presentation on their experiences at the Company.

The first, second and third place finalists will be awarded cash prizes.

“We are thrilled to have many returning students as well as some new students,” says Emily Aub?, Learning and Development Specialist at CUC. “So far, the students have expressed great enthusiasm for their CUC placements. We are excited to hear more about their experiences during their end-of-placement presentation. We wish the students a successful summer full of valuable learning opportunities.”

Over the past 22 years, CUC has provided employment training and opportunities to approximately 300 young Caymanians through its Summer Internship and Vocational Trainee Programme.