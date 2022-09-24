Curfew imposed in Crescent Road following double murder
Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Honduras 3-0
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
Tropical Storm Ian: Flash flooding likely this weekend, Monday
Another massive crime fighting initiative launched
Health ministry issues advisory amid tropical storm watch
Reggae Boy Greg Leigh to miss Argentina match due to injury
Government on alert for severe weekend weather – Chang
Schoolboy football on Saturday postponed due to tropical depression
Preparations in high gear across country as weather system approaches
Man carrying child to school among victims also injured in attack
45 minutes ago
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Crescent Road in the St Andrew South Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Friday, September 23, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Sunday, September 25.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: NORTH: Along Waltham Park Road from Brotherton Avenue to Crescent Road. East along Crescent Road from Waltham Park Road to Spanish Town Road. South along Spanish Town Road from Crescent Road to Brotherton Avenue. West along Brotherton Avenue from Spanish Town Road to Waltham Park Road
Persons within the boundaries of the curfew are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, they are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.
More From
Venice Irving among 16 Jamaicans awarded Chevening Scholarhips
Among the champions in the 2021 National Reading Competition is a duo from the Clarendon Parish Library Network, who share more than just a love for reading.
Fellow contestants may have noticed tha
Track body acts on suspected systematic cheating in results
Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Rhoda Crawford, has called for the National Water Commission (NWC) and the National Works Agency (NWA) to better coordinate their activities to prevent sit
Weather system could dump 4-8 inches of rainfall over Jamaica
Tropical depression expected in vicinity of country tomorrow — Met Service