USF launches ICT clubs for high schools
Jamaica weather: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, thunderstorms
Curfew imposed in St Andrew South
Constable Noel Maitland’s bail hearing set for Tuesday
UPDATE: 14-y-o Micheal Murray safe after going missing in HWT
Reggae Girlz to tackle Paraguay in 2 friendly international matches
15-y-o student from Spanish Town gone missing in Half-Way Tree
More delay for Reid, Pinnock corruption case
Jamaicans linked to gang violence surge in Turks and Caicos
McKenzie weighs ‘constitutional rights’ vs rights of innocent citizens
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Seaview Gardens in the St Andrew South Division.
The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Monday, October 03, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Wednesday, October 05.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: NORTH: Along Lelond Avenue from White Sea Drive to Yellow Sea Drive, EAST: Along Yellow Sea Drive from Lelond Avenue to Imaginary Line ‘A’ (that runs parallel to the gully),
SOUTH: Along Imaginary Line ‘A’ from Yellow Sea Drive to White Sea Drive, WEST: Along White Sea Drive from Imaginary Line ‘A’ to Lelond Avenue.
Persons within the boundaries of the curfew are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, they are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.
More From
Troy Craddock, 37, of Upper Marl Road in Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, September 17.
He is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Report
The police are reporting that 14-year-old Michael Murray of Wynters Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, September 3, has returned home.
He is said to be in good heal
Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.
The entertainer sh
Though Kasi Abbott, a first-form student of Knox College in Manchester, has known for weeks that she is one of 47 students to be awarded the JN Foundation Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship for 20
Investigators from the St Ann Traffic Department are probing the circumstances surrounding the collision that claimed the life of an elderly tour bus operator in Ocho Rios in the parish on Thursday.
An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Micheal Murray of Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, October 3.
He is of brown complexion, medium b