A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Seaview Gardens in the St Andrew South Division.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Monday, October 03, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Wednesday, October 05.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: NORTH: Along Lelond Avenue from White Sea Drive to Yellow Sea Drive, EAST: Along Yellow Sea Drive from Lelond Avenue to Imaginary Line ‘A’ (that runs parallel to the gully),

SOUTH: Along Imaginary Line ‘A’ from Yellow Sea Drive to White Sea Drive, WEST: Along White Sea Drive from Imaginary Line ‘A’ to Lelond Avenue.

Persons within the boundaries of the curfew are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, they are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.