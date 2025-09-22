News Americas, PROVIDENCE, Guyana, Sun. Sept. 21, 2025: The “Chicken Curry vs. Curry Chicken” rivalry delivered another spicy finish – and this time, Trinbago’s “curry chicken” came out on top. Behind a stellar all-round performance from Akeal Hosein, the Trinbago Knight Riders claimed their fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Sunday, defeating the Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets in a tense, low-scoring final at Providence Stadium.

The win cements the Knight Riders as the most decorated team in CPL history and hands the Amazon Warriors yet another heartbreak — their seventh loss in a CPL final, a record they would rather not own.

Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate winning the Men’s 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final match 34 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Knight Riders’ Bowlers Serve Up Heat

Opting to bat first in front of a sold-out home crowd, Guyana’s power-packed batting line-up found themselves choked by a disciplined Trinbago attack. Left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar was sensational, grabbing 3-25, while Hosein (2-26), Sunil Narine and Usman Tariq spun a web around the middle order.

After a bright start from Ben McDermott (28 off 17) and Shai Hope (21), who added 38 for the second wicket, the Warriors collapsed from 41-1 to 65-5. Hosein removed Hope with a beauty that snuck past his defense, Tariq trapped Moeen Ali, and Shimron Hetmyer fell to a well-judged catch by Kieron Pollard at long-on, leaving the home side reeling.

A fighting stand between Iftikhar Ahmed (30) and Dwaine Pretorius (25) rescued Guyana from complete disaster, pushing them to 130-8 in their 20 overs. But the total always felt 20 runs short on a true Providence track.

A Chase Full of Drama

The Knight Riders looked poised for a comfortable chase as Colin Munro (23 off 15) and Alex Hales (26) smashed 33 runs in the first three overs. However, Pretorius brought Guyana back into the contest, dismissing Munro and captain Nicholas Pooran in quick succession.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir then sparked life into the crowd, trapping Darren Bravo lbw and later taking two wickets in two balls — including the dangerous Andre Russell — to set up a nail-biting finish. From 89-4, the Knight Riders slipped to 116-7 in the 17th over, and suddenly Guyana’s dream of finally lifting the CPL trophy felt alive again.

Hosein’s Nerve of Steel

But when the pressure was highest, Hosein delivered. The Player-of-the-Match held his composure, smashing Gudakesh Motie for a massive six and a boundary to seal the win with two overs to spare. His unbeaten 16 from seven balls was the difference between despair and jubilation for Trinbago.

“The guys kept their composure, and that’s what champions do,” Pooran said after the match. “We knew 130 was a gettable total, but credit to Guyana for making us fight to the very end.”

Guyana’s Painful History

For Guyana, the defeat reopens old wounds. This was their third straight final appearance — and their seventh final loss overall — making them the CPL’s perennial nearly-men. Despite home support and a strong bowling performance, their batting once again faltered on the big stage.

Captain Shai Hope was gracious in defeat: “We didn’t put enough runs on the board. Our bowlers gave us a chance, but we just didn’t get it done with the bat. We’ll regroup and come back stronger.”

The Final Word

In a rivalry that has become as fierce as the culinary debate over whether it’s “curry chicken” (Trinidad) or “chicken curry” (Guyana), Trinbago Knight Riders served the final dish this season — and it was spiced with history, drama, and celebration.

With their fifth CPL trophy, the Knight Riders are officially the kings of Caribbean T20 cricket, leaving Guyana once again to wonder if their turn will ever come.