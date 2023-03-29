Just a road works gets going in the constituency of St Thomas, it’s time for the residents to air their qualms, grievances and even praise now.

Tonight, Tuesday, March 28, the member of parliament for St Thomas Cynthia Forde along with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and other Cabinet ministers will hear the people at St Thomas Speaks.

Forde has always purported to have the best interests of her constituents at heart and often speaks about calls she receives daily from “her people” in St Thomas, but tonight the constituents will get to speak freely to the country’s leader too.

The talks kick off at 6:30 pm at the Lester Vaughan Secondary School.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Mottley, who will be joined by Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw, Attorney General Dale Marshall, and Forde, who will respond to questions.

Other members of the Cabinet as well as senior officers of ministries and departments will also be present to ensure that the conversations include relevant and accurate information on any issues raised.