52 minutes ago
D Head Cornerstone with jockey Reyan Lewis wins the United Racehorse Trainers’ Association trophy at nine furlongs and 25 yards at Caymanas Park on Saturday, November 19, 2022. (PHOTO: caymanasracing).
D HEAD CORNERSTONE on Saturday franked his fourth-place finish in this year’s St Leger and Jamaica Derby with a workmanlike victory in Saturday’s United Racehorse Trainers’ Association feature event at nine furlongs and 25 yards at Caymanas Park.
Ridden by Reyan Lewis for Gary Subratie, DHEAD CORNERSTONE gained quickly on longtime leader, THE CITADEL, attacking off the home turn to record his second consecutive win.
D HEAD CORNERSTONE, who won impressively at a mile on November 5, took over from THE CITADEL a furlong out to win going away in 1:57.2.
Lewis survived a stewards’ enquiry and jockey’s objection lodged by Jerome Innis after 6-5 favourite D HEADCORNERSTONE drifted inwards on THE CITADEL when making his bid for the lead.
Dane Dawkins rode a three-timer on the 10-race card to move six clear of defending champion jockey Anthony Thomas.
Dawkins won back-to-back races, the second and third events, astride CHARMIN BEAUTY and leading trainer, Jason DaCosta’s two-year-old, SHE’S MYHEDGEFUND, before making all with SENSATIONAL SATIN in the eighth.
Youville Pinnock rode two upsetters, TIGRAY EXPRESS at 15-1 in the fourth and TURNONTHELIGHT at 13-1 in the 10th.
Trainer Patrick Lynch saddled two winners, TIGRAY EXPRESS and CHARMIN BEAUTY.
Racing continues on Sunday with a nine-race card featuring a $5 million Reggae 6 carryover starting at the opening event.
