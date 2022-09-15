US teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K
Chinese gov’t lauds Jamaica on economic growth, employment
Haaland scores for City in Champions League; Madrid, PSG win
Dancer’s family wants cops to arrest alleged attacker
West Indies leave Russell and Allen out of T20 World Cup squad
From growing up in boys’ home to having his own family
Wear blue on September 23 to raise awareness about prostate cancer
BCIC, partners launch youth mentorship programme
Fletcher leads Patriots to comfortable victory over Jamaica Tallawahs
‘Vicious machete attack on man who found teen inside his house’
Dancer Jeneva Sawyers was hospitalised after being stabbed earlier this week.
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The family of dancer Jeneva ‘Spirit’ Sawyers is calling for the police to arrest the person alleged to be responsible for stabbing the young woman earlier this week.
Sawyers was hospitalised on Tuesday after the stabbing and has since had a successful surgery.
“The police need to do their jobs,” the dancer’s mother-in-law Claudine Grant told Loop News on Wednesday.
According to the woman, a police officer visited the hospital and took a statement on the matter.
“Yet still the woman who stabbed Jen is on social media posting all kinds of things; it makes the police force look weak,” she said.
Grant is pushing for an arrest because she said her daughter-in-law could have died.
“She was about to enter the car when she was stabbed from behind, under her lower left shoulder. It could have easily been her heart dem stab her in… We are pressing charges; we are not hungry,” she insisted.
The incident reportedly occurred in the car park of a popular restaurant, bar and lounge on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew. Checks with the nearby Half-Way-Tree Police Station, however, revealed that there was no report on the books concerning the incident.
In the meantime, after earlier this week appealing for people to donate blood for Sawyers, the grateful mother-in-law thanked members of the public for the outpouring of support, especially those who donated blood to the Blood Bank.
“Thanks to everyone who gave blood. Jen did the surgery on Tuesday morning, and she is now out of the danger zone; thank God.
“She called me after five this morning to say that she was feeling a numbness in her hand, and I told her to tell the nurses to tell the doctor to make a note of it,” she explained.
Sawyers is a member of the Royalty Divas dance group.
More From
World 200m champion Shericka Jackson could only manage fifth place in the women’s 100m at the Gala dei Castelli, this season’s final World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in
Police have launched a search for gunmen who attacked and shot a truck operator in a section of Pembroke Hall, St Andrew on Tuesday.
Reports are that the men who were travelling on a motorcycle sto
The police are again appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Crystal Soulette of Tower Hill district in Bounty Hall, Trelawny, who has been missing since July 26, 2022.
She is
Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this acad
The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) has reported the findings of this year’s annual school textbook survey, which was conducted between August 8 and 12.
Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’, on Tuesday
From landing her breakout role in Nick Cannon’s film “King of the Dancehall” without a background in acting to her now getting ready for season five of the American crime family drama “The Family Busi