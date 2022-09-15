The family of dancer Jeneva ‘Spirit’ Sawyers is calling for the police to arrest the person alleged to be responsible for stabbing the young woman earlier this week.

Sawyers was hospitalised on Tuesday after the stabbing and has since had a successful surgery.

“The police need to do their jobs,” the dancer’s mother-in-law Claudine Grant told Loop News on Wednesday.

According to the woman, a police officer visited the hospital and took a statement on the matter.

“Yet still the woman who stabbed Jen is on social media posting all kinds of things; it makes the police force look weak,” she said.

Grant is pushing for an arrest because she said her daughter-in-law could have died.

“She was about to enter the car when she was stabbed from behind, under her lower left shoulder. It could have easily been her heart dem stab her in… We are pressing charges; we are not hungry,” she insisted.

The incident reportedly occurred in the car park of a popular restaurant, bar and lounge on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew. Checks with the nearby Half-Way-Tree Police Station, however, revealed that there was no report on the books concerning the incident.

In the meantime, after earlier this week appealing for people to donate blood for Sawyers, the grateful mother-in-law thanked members of the public for the outpouring of support, especially those who donated blood to the Blood Bank.

“Thanks to everyone who gave blood. Jen did the surgery on Tuesday morning, and she is now out of the danger zone; thank God.

“She called me after five this morning to say that she was feeling a numbness in her hand, and I told her to tell the nurses to tell the doctor to make a note of it,” she explained.

Sawyers is a member of the Royalty Divas dance group.