Dane Dawkins clinched his first riders’ title at Caymanas Park in style on Saturday, logging a three-timer including MAHOGANY in the $4 million Ian Levy Cup at eight and a half furlongs.

Prior to his copybook tide aboard MAHOGANY, Dawkins won astride 4-5 favourite JNR JONES in the second event and returned to close the season with a thrilling finish on SCOOBY, nailing UNRULY DUDE at the wire going five and a half furlongs.

Dawkins ended the year with 103 winners, five clear of Anthony Thomas, who rode two winners on the 10-race card – ZABRATONE and I REALISE – hoping to retain his 2021 crown after securing titles in 2018 and jointly in 2020 with Dane Nelson.

Astride MAHOGANY in the Ian Levy, Dawkins tracked Philip Feanny pacesetter, I’VE GOT MAGIC, before making his bid at the home turn.

Asked to run by Dawkins a furlong and a half out, MAHOGANY sprinted off to win by five lengths, stopping the clock in 1:44.1, beating stablemte JORDON REIGN’S and EXCESSIVE FORCE.

Michael Marlowe emerged the day’s top trainer with two wins, JNR JONES and recent claim, RAS EMANUEL, who made all with Omar Walker at five furlongs straight in the fourth.

Racing continues on Monday with a new champion trainer, Jason DaCosta,. The New Year’s Day Trophy is the feature event.

