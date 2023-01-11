Home Caribbean Antigua & Barbuda Date set for Asot Michael Manifesto Launch Date set for Asot Michael Manifesto Launch By - January 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Matthew Chides UPP’s Plan for Education Labour Department Updated Election day time off to vote Notice UPP Letter to the Supervisor of Elections re: Publication of Election Register