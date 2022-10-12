News

Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga –

MINISTER of Communications Symon de Nobriga hinted at a return of trams to Port of Spain, speaking on Tuesday at the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal had asked about the budget’s allocation of $3 million to a PoS revitalisation project, on top of $3 million last year and $1 million in 2021.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said it was a sophisticated, longstanding project handling many empty spaces such as a lot near the PoS market. De Nobriga elaborated that it included the Salvatori development, Memorial Park Plaza, the Piccadilly housing development, Powergen site and City Gate development. He added that the project allocation also included hiring a consultant to explore the installation of a tram system in PoS and environs.

“Inter-city transit tram system: Udecott is in the process of procuring a consultant for preparation of a pre-feasibility study on the establishment of a tram system within PoS and environs to improve the transportation and accessibility in and around the city and the foreshore green space.

“A CEC (certificate of environment clearance) consultant is undertaking preliminary tests while the scope of works for the project is being developed to inform the consultancy.”

He said a design consultant will be engaged, to confirm the scope of works.”The process of testing will take place over a year-long period as data has to be gathered for both rainy season and dry season.” Replying to Moonilal, he said $3 million was being used for the ongoing cost of consultancy. Previously electric trams ran through PoS from 1895-1950.