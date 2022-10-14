The nominations deadline for National Heroes Day 2023 is this Sunday, the 16th of October.

The theme is “Volunteerism and Charitable Services”. The public is invited to nominate persons within the prescribed categories.

For convenience, the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage are encouraging the public to complete their nomination forms electronically.

Those online forms can be accessed here. There is a button that says NOMINATE FOR NHD. If you need to, you can email [email protected] for more info or call 244-2424.