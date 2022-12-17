Deadly domestic dispute: Woman chopped to death, another in hospital
Cold like ice or creative? Ms Chin adds ‘JPS fee’ to drinks at shop
Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
‘$700m in losses at New Budget Hardware after fire’
‘We want to see you in 2023,’ says PM amid hint of more SOEs
Witness on tape says she saw Tory Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion
PM encourages J’cans to remain vigilant and observe safety practice
Morocco and Croatia play for 3rd place at World Cup
Deschamps, France feeling ‘alone’ ahead of World Cup final
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
One woman is now dead, another is in hospital and a man is reportedly on the run following a domestic dispute in a section of Bull Bay, St Andrew on Friday night.
The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Sonia Campbell of Vershon Gully in Bull Bay. She was reportedly chopped during a domestic dispute with her common-law partner.
Reports from the police are the Campbell was at home shortly before 9pm when she got into a dispute with her common-law partner, who allegedly chopped her all over her body.
Another woman, who was in Campbell’s home at the time, attempted to intervene and she, too, received chop wounds.
Both women were taken to hospital where Campbell was pronounced dead and the other woman admitted.
Campbell’s common-law partner is now being sought by the police.
More From
Retired Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday, December 21 at MediaCityUK in Salford.
Bolt, th
After experiencing what she described as a difficult year in 2022, during which she battled stag two cervical cancer while living in less than ideal conditions, Sidonie Eldemire has received the gift
Sixty-five-year-old Yvonne Morgan, otherwise called ‘Miss Lee’, of Bedenetta Drive in Angels Estate, Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been missing since Wednesday, December 14.
She is of dark comple
If you want to keep a piece of history, you should consider putting away the existing Jamaican banknotes, as they’ll likely be completely removed from circulation by 2025.
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)
Six-year-old among injured victims
A report of a domestic dispute between a Jamaica Public Service contractor and his girlfriend has landed the man in hot water with the law for allegedly stockpiling ammunition.
The response by the