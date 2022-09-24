Visiting Government offices and private businesses will now be less cumbersome for the members of the deaf community.

The Deaf Empowerment Programme which launched today, the International Day of Sign Languages, signals efforts for Barbados to be more accessible, says Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey.

The programme, facilitated by the National Disabilities Unit (NDU), will offer communications support – sign language training, interpreting services – telecommunications services, employment training and placement, counselling as well as information and referral services to the hearing impaired.

“The Deaf Empowerment Programme is a consolidation of services for the deaf and the hard of hearing (Hoh), offered through the NDU, and it seeks to facilitate full inclusion in all aspects of society by focusing on addressing their most urgent need.

“From the provision of communication services to focusing on vocational and rehabilitation services with the intent to ensure that persons with this sensory impairment are able to function effectively, that is going to be the bulk of making sure that people who have different sensory impairments are able to function effectively and independently in their homes and communities,” explained Minister Humphrey.

The Minister emphasised that one of the biggest challenges persons with disabilities faced was communication. He disclosed that five sign language interpreters will be hired to be on call as part of the communications support aspect of the programme.

“This communication support service, believe me, will make a big difference to people’s capacity to be able to communicate with other people.

“What we are trying to do is when a person who is deaf or hard of hearing goes to a business place, that they can ask the receptionist or they can pull out their phone and that we will have on call five persons who will be able to communicate using sign language with them to communicate that back to the business place with who they are interacting to make sure they can communicate there and then,” he stated.

The launch at the HIV/AIDS Commission offices in Warrens Complex, St Michael was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary Corey Lane.