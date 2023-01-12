2023 is set to be an exciting year for the Deaf Heart Project (DHP) and several members of the deaf community in Barbados, thanks to a recent donation by Sagicor.

In December, the financial services entity purchased and donated several laptop computers, noise-cancelling headphones, and other pieces of electronic equipment to assist with the organization’s training and outreach programmes.

This donation represented Sagicor’s principal contribution to the DHP, as part of the 2022 edition of the former’s new, annual Helping Hands initiative. Also included in the programme were sign language workshops for Sagicor team members, and financial management for entrepreneurs in the deaf community.

Sagicor also provided $3,000 in back-to-school vouchers for students at the Irving Wilson school for the start of the January 2023 school term.

According to DHP founder, Che Greenidge, the equipment will be utilised in the training and development of the deaf community in Barbados, by creating opportunities for skills training and other programmes aimed at facilitating their growth and progression.

She added that the equipment will also be used as part of DHP’s outreach efforts, which are focused on training as many willing Barbadians as possible on communicating and interacting with the deaf community, which is a critical step in the DHP’s efforts to increase the engagement and involvement of the deaf in the wider Barbadian society.

In September of last year, Sagicor embarked on a new, annual, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Helping Hands, a programme that saw the company making a commitment to uplift three non-governmental organisations (NGO’s), following the submission of more than two hundred and fifty applications from various charities located in Sagicor’s operating territories across the Southern Caribbean.

After a careful selection process, The Deaf Heart Project in Barbados; Servol Life Centres, Trinidad and Tobago; and Lake Health and Wellbeing in St. Kitts and Nevis were chosen to receive support from the insurer.