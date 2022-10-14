A man in his early 40s was injured in his left foot when shots were fired in My Lord’s Hill last night.

The Police at District ‘A’ Station are carrying out investigations into the shooting incident, which occurred at about 9:05 pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Dean’s Land, My Lords Hill, St Michael.

According to the police release, police responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Dean’s Land and on arrival learnt that one man received an injury to his left foot. He was transported by private motor car to a medical facility for medical treatment.

Investigations are continuing into this matter and police are asking the public, if they have witnessed or have knowledge of this incident, to call the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 7246, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.