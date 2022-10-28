Apua electricity worker

December Electricity Bills Waived For Homes Entering Christmas Lights Contest:

The Businesses and Homes Christmas Lighting Competition will be reintroduced during the Christmas and New Year’s Holiday.

The competition will run from November 24 to January 7.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners – and homes of the participants will have their electricity bill waived for the month of December only.

Businesses will receive a percentage of their monthly bill reduced.

The event will be managed by the Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation.

