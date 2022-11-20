A scene from Nations’ University graduation on Saturday

President Dr Irfaan Ali has charged hundreds of graduates of Nations University to prepare themselves to be part of the massive transformation taking place in Guyana.

The Head of State made the statement while delivering the feature address at the School’s 2022 graduation ceremony for Diplomas and Bachelor and Master Degree programmes at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre.

He reassured graduates of Nations University that they are living in a country that will be “second to none” and will have an economy that will effectively and efficiently function in 2030 and beyond.

President Dr Irfaan Ali addressing the graduation

President Ali underscored that Guyana will not only have a diversified economy that will be able to withstand all of the global shocks but will function on “cutting edge technology” and will have all the high-end and high-paying jobs.

He said the government is working assiduously on ensuring the country becomes a world leader in various sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, environment, biological and ecological services, among others.

“The changes that will take place allows you, on this transformative day in your life, to position yourself in the transformation of the country and to decide where you would like to fit in the transformation and how would you like to be part of the transformation.”

The Head of State also congratulated all of the graduates and implored them to not only bask in their achievements but to look forward and reflect on themselves, their families, their communities and the country and how they can make positive contributions.